Deputies: Suspect stole over $1,000 in cigarettes from Prairieville Family Dollar Store
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) are searching for a suspect who made off with over $1,000 in cartons of cigarettes...
Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder's accidental wedding possibly one of Hollywood's longest marriages
Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have been married...
Inflation, though still high, edged down in the third quarter
Though prices across the U.S. are still higher...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Thanksgiving showers will lead into a chilly weekend
The short warm-up will be interrupted by a cold front on Thanksgiving! THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: After another chilly morning, temperatures will climb...
Tuesday PM Forecast: warming before Thanksgiving cold front
A brief period of moderating temperatures is expected...
Tuesday AM Forecast: The timing of the next front is speeding up
The next front is moving in on Thanksgiving...
Sports
Lady Tigers dominate Tulane 75-58
The LSU women’s basketball team beat Tulane 75-58 for their best win of the season Tuesday night in the Maravich Center. LSU improved to 3-1...
Years after bomb threat at Tiger Stadium, charges dropped against former Alabama student
BATON ROUGE - A former University of Alabama...
WATCH: Coach Orgeron talks LSU's match-up with Texas A&M
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
