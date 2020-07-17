Home
On Your Side
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On Your Side about mail delivery issues in their neighborhood. The calls are coming from areas that receive mail...
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
News
La. House speaker cautions against revoking virus emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder sought Friday to stall an ongoing effort by his fellow Republicans to revoke Gov. John Bel Edwards’...
LIVE UPDATES: Friday afternoon commute
New studies clarify what drugs help, hurt for COVID-19
Fresh studies give more information about what treatments...
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
A great day to walk your dog
After a good soaking on Thursday, we start Friday off near 73 degrees! It has been 10 days since the Baton Rouge metro has seen 73...
More scattered showers expected for Thursday
After about 40% of us saw rain yesterday,...
Rain coverage going up for Wednesday and Thursday
Heat index values will hit triple digits today,...
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos
The Zachary Broncos are moving on from four year starting quarterback Keilon Brown, but they don't intend to miss a step. Head Coach David Brewerton...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers
The Woodlawn Panthers paid the price the last...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Catholic High Bears
The Catholic High Bears are back after their...
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Overall quiet start to the weekend, hot & humid
