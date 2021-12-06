Home
DEMCO, Entergy customers receive electric bills over $10K
BATON ROUGE - Nothing could have prepared Alexas Limbaugh for the moment she saw her November DEMCO bill, totaling $10,874. “I log in, and as...
Baker fire and police departments holding toy drive
BAKER - First responders are holding a toy...
Rowdy party-goers attempt to cross construction site of new bridge in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - Videos of Tigerland party-goers involved...
Weather
Monday PM Forecast: double temperature turnaround on the way
A cold front is settling south across the central Gulf Coast. While there will be a twenty-four-hour period of cool and damp weather, above average warmth...
Monday AM Forecast: Storms may be on the strong side this afternoon
Strong storms will be possible this afternoon as...
Sunday PM Forecast: Storms return to the forecast on Monday
The Forecast: Tonight, cloud cover...
Sports
LSU to face Kansas State in Texas Bowl
LSU (6-6) will play in a bowl game for the 21 st time in 22 years as the Tigers have been selected to face Kansas State...
Channel 2s Best Bet$ week 13: NFL
We were back to our winning ways in...
Catholic High wins Division I state title, beats Jesuit 14-10
In a hard fought game at Tulane, Catholic...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday PM Forecast: double temperature turnaround on the way
