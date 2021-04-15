Home
Parish offers 'no comment' to eroding drainage ditch issue in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - All the rain this week is making one big problem worse in Ascension Parish. A huge drainage ditch outside a house in Prairieville is...
Server issues to blame for Louisiana Workforce Commission internet problems
BATON ROUGE - Another issue at the unemployment...
Hit-and-run victim says he forgives driver; benefit planned for this weekend
DENHAM SPRINGS - A man in Denham Springs...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Mass vaccination site set to open in Baton Rouge Friday
BATON ROUGE - Starting Friday, a parking lot...
Parish offers 'no comment' to eroding drainage ditch issue in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - All the rain this week is...
Last rounds of rain as rivers move into minor flood stage
The WBRZ viewing area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through Saturday afternoon. While heavy rain remains the main concern for our area, one or two...
Hail in the metro - Wednesday morning
On Wednesday morning a set of strong thunderstorms...
Rain on the way, it could be heavy at times
After two quiet days, rain will return to...
LSU women's basketball coach Nikki Fargas looking to leave team after 10 seasons
BATON ROUGE - Nikki Fargas is working with LSU to exit her role as LSU women's basketball coach. Sources told WBRZ Fargas was considering a...
LSU Freshman guard Cam Thomas declares for the NBA Draft
BATON ROUGE- LSU freshman guard Cam Thomas declared...
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal will impact recruiting
BATON ROUGE - LSU is adjusting its recruiting...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
