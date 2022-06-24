Home
2 On Your Side
News
'It wasn't her time to go': Woman rescued from Mississippi River bridge following suicide attempt
BATON ROUGE - Westbound traffic on the Mississippi River bridge came to a halt Thursday evening when a woman exited her vehicle and jumped over the...
Baton Rouge Catholic Bishop releases statement on Roe ruling
BATON ROUGE - The Bishop of the Catholic...
Sheriff: Man shot 'multiple rounds' at deputies before being hit by returned fire, arrested
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: Another day of intense heat expected for Saturday, Heat Advisory in effect for Capital Area
Temperatures held at 99° today. More intense heat is expected this weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will...
Friday AM Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning issued for the Baton Rouge area
The Baton Rouge area has been upgraded to...
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Baton Rouge Metro Area on Friday
On Friday, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU's Kim Mulkey lands top woman's player in the country for Tiger team
LSU's Kim Mulkey didn't have to go to far to find the nation's best women's high school basketball player, and when she got there she made...
LSU forward Tari Eason selected 17th overall in the NBA draft to the Houston Rockets
BROOKLYN - LSU forward Tari Eason becomes the...
Pelicans select Australian Dyson Daniels with the 8th pick in the NBA Draft
BROOKLYN - The New Orleans Pelicans select Australian...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Friday, June 24, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Wednesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Yard Makeover
Father's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: Another day of intense heat expected for Saturday, Heat Advisory in effect for Capital Area
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days