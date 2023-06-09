Home
News
State pay 'raise' for teachers, a slap in the face to many
For months, school boards across the capital region have been searching for the money needed to give their employees a significant pay hike. Many teachers remained...
Road work on Siegen Lane expected to impact weekend traffic for months
BATON ROUGE - Weekend traffic on Siegen Lane...
Former BRPD chief blasts rehiring of fired cop: 'He should no longer be a police officer'
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: scattered storms first half of the weekend
Within the next seven days, Saturday looks to be the busiest in terms of showers and thunderstorms. Beyond that, rising temperatures will lead to downright hot...
Friday AM Forecast: HEAT on repeat but on Saturday scattered showers set in
Dodging showers this weekend but everyone will feel...
Thursday PM Forecast: smoke n' hot
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain spotty in...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson pays for Super Regional tickets for students
Thanks to LSU baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson, many LSU students can attend No. 5 LSU's Super Regional games against No. 12 Kentucky this weekend free...
Governor Edwards wagers with Kentucky's governor based on LSU baseball series
Governor John Bel Edwards raised the stakes for...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Super Regionals
BATON ROUGE - They're a lot of championships...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Championship Celebration
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: scattered storms first half of the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days