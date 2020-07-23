Home
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had quite the experience with a home warranty company and it's cost her a lot of money. Climmie...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On...
Rising coronavirus cases putting strain on Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE - The surge in COVID-19 is putting a strain on hospitals across the state. Our Lady Of the Lake says its running out of...
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had...
Baton Rouge mask mandate helped limit spread of coronavirus in July, mayor says
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after Mayor-President Sharon Weston...
Active pattern of showers thanks to tropical moisture
There has been little change in the strength, project path or local forecast with regard to Tropical Depression Eight. An active, wet pattern is ahead. Amounts...
East Pacific Hurricane Douglas on track to affect Hawaii
Not only is the Atlantic hurricane season becoming...
Widespread rain due to Tropical Depression Eight
Though we have a tropical system in the...
Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Episcopal Knights
After a 9-3 season and 10 returning starters,...
NFLPA tells player there will be no preseason games in 2020
The NFL Players Association told players there will...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Wednesday health report
Health report for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
