Retired BRPD deputy chief named head of EBR school security
BATON ROUGE - Retired BRPD Deputy Chief Robert McGarner has been named the new head of security for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. ...
Man seen tugging on car doors attacked woman in Ogden Park Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE – A woman was mugged early...
Man ties up stranger who wouldn't leave his property, calls police
NEW ORLEANS - A property owner took matters...
Thursday PM Forecast: dry ahead of a few showers on Saturday
The local area catches a break to end the week with mostly clear skies continuing. While some showers will be around for part of the weekend,...
Drought Monitor: All of EBR now included in extreme drought
All of East Baton Rouge Parish is now...
Thursday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and chilly mornings to close out the week
A little cooler on the backside of Wednesday...
Sports
Defensive errors led LSU baseball to lose game one to Auburn 6-5
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team falls in game one to Auburn 6-5. The Tigers started hot, with two home runs — Cade Doughty in...
LSU gymnastics crumble at NCAA regional
The LSU gymnastics team struggled to finish their...
LSU's Kim Mulkey named AP Coach of the Year
LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has been...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday PM Forecast: dry ahead of a few showers on Saturday
