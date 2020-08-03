Home
Demo day finally comes for 2016 flooded homeowner
BATON ROUGE - Next month will mark four years since about 140,000 homes flooded in south Louisiana. It's hard to imagine, but years after the 2016...
Woman's costly adventure with home warranty company ends in settlement
BATON ROUGE - An 83-year-old says she's had...
Ambulance services looking for paramedics, EMTs
BATON ROUGE - Ambulance services are trying to...
Southern set to welcome back students with modified move-in day
BATON ROUGE - As many students pack up to prepare for moving into dorms, Southern University has reworked that process to make it safer even though...
Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
DALLAS, Ga.— Putting your child on the bus...
Pelicans survive must-win game against Grizzlies 109-99
ORLANDO- The New Orleans Pelicans won against the...
Brief humidity drop, but higher heat lurks
The weekend really worked out to be a bit drier than expected. That was just the beginning of an extended “mainly” dry stretch of weather for...
August Hurricanes in Louisiana, when activity begins to ramp up
Hurricane season runs from June 1 - November...
July in review - only ten days rain free
We have made it to August! Let’s looks...
Pelicans survive must-win game against Grizzlies 109-99
ORLANDO- The New Orleans Pelicans won against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night 109-99. Monday evening's matchup was one of the most anticipated of all the...
Trio of LSU Tigers withdraw from NBA draft, return to school
BATON ROUGE- The LSU basketball team hit a...
Saints will play first away game without fans after Raiders announce stadium restrictions
LAS VEGAS - At least one of the...
Investigations
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, August 3, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway were selected live on Channel 2 Monday afternoon The Dream Home is valued...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
