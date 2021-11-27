Home
Louisiana man pleads guilty in airline baggage scam
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in an airline baggage scam that resulted in more than $300,000 in fraudulent claims, federal prosecutors...
Residents wasting no time setting up bonfires along the levee
ST. JAMES PARISH - The sights and sounds...
Hammond police looking for shooting suspects
HAMMOND - Police are looking for suspects they...
Saturday AM Forecast: Rain could make for a wet and chilly night in Tiger Stadium
The Forecast: This morning was COLD with widespread low temperatures in the 30s. Baton Rouge dropped to 35 for a morning low. This afternoon will be...
Friday PM Forecast: Cold start to the weekend, then rain returns
The Forecast: A FREEZE WARNING is in effect...
Friday AM Forecast: Light rain and cool temperatures for a football weekend
Saturday night plans will be met with chilly...
First Quarter: LSU and A&M scoreless
Tweets by LSUfootball
The story behind Southern football's #1 jersey
BATON ROUGE - Like LSU has the number...
Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week 13: College football
It’s the final week of the regular season...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
