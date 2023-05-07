Home
No. 1 LSU baseball loses game 2 vs Auburn 8-6
AUBURN, AL - The LSU baseball team falls in game 2 vs Auburn 8-6. The Tigers struggled in the 6th inning, giving up 4 hits. ...
King Charles III crowned with regal pomp, cheers and shrugs
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned...
Saturday's storms cause damage in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes
Saturday's morning storms lasted through much of the...
Saturday PM Forecast: Clear Skies Overnight - A Drier Sunday
Tonight & Tomorrow : Skies will clear out in the overnight hours with little chance for rain as temperatures drop to the upper 60s and near...
Saturday AM Forecast: Another Line of Storms Approaching
An intense line of storms known as...
Friday PM Forecast: the weekend feels like summer
The summer season of our favorite program, “Louisiana...
Southern baseball postponed, double header scheduled for Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Due to a rainy Saturday,...
LSU and Georgia softball game two postponed due to weather; double header slated for Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Due to inclement weather on...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May 5, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for May...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
