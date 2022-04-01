Home
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept...
15-year-old student stabs classmate, attacks teacher with knife at New Orleans school
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old high school student...
Residents in BR neighborhood oppose parking lot expansion at nearby school
BATON ROUGE - An empty lot sits across...
Friday PM Forecast: outdoor weekend plans a go, watching next storm
Overall, expect a nice weekend for outdoor plans. There are a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the 7-Day Forecast. Next 24 Hours: A...
Friday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures with a few showers this weekend
A few showers will be around on Saturday,...
Thursday PM Forecast: dry ahead of a few showers on Saturday
The local area catches a break to end...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$ - NCAA Basketball Final 4
NEW ORLEANS - What a March it's been, from 15th seed St. Peters making it to all the way to the Elite Eight to UNC and...
Defensive errors led LSU baseball to lose game one to Auburn 6-5
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team falls...
LSU gymnastics crumble at NCAA regional
The LSU gymnastics team struggled to finish their...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 1, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
