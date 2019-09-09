Home
Dead tree debate taking too long, could have saved homeowner money
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is a topic of debate between the city-parish and a property owner for more than two months. Kim Scarton's...
Residents say trash collection days continue to be skipped
BATON ROUGE - The calls and complaints about...
Parish working through bus driver shortage, parents upset with overcrowded buses
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Public Schools says...
Nearly 400 employees will find out about the future of their jobs Thursday as plant idles two facilities along MS River
ST. JAMES PARISH - Two plants located in St. James Parish will go idle soon, leaving hundreds of workers' futures in question. A news release...
Coast Guard: All 4 crew members rescued from capsized cargo ship
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - The fourth and...
Man catches record-breaking 14-foot alligator in Georgia lake
QUITMAN COUNTY, Ga - A Georgia fisherman broke...
Heightened Rain Chances Through the Week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A ridge of high pressure stays put as we head into Monday, keeping hot conditions around. A stationary front will...
Rain Chances Return Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly...
Another Heat Advisory for Sunday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: A...
Sports
Saints 10 - Texans 21 | 3rd quarter
NEW ORLEANS- The Saints kicked off their season against the Houston Texans Monday night trying to end a 5-game losing streak in season openers. Houston...
It's game day!
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers have arrived in...
Tigers stay at #6, Texas climbs to #9 ahead of match-up in Austin
BATON ROUGE - There was little shake-up at...
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Health
Monday's health report
2 Your Health segment for Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Friday's Health Report
Health report for Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Health report for Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Tailgate Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
