Repeat flood properties could be bought out soon
BATON ROUGE - A forecast of heavy rain brings fear in many people, especially homeowners who can't avoid being flooded out of their homes. But some...
Kitchen saga finally over after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - It took a year and...
Four years after house fire family finally moving back home
BATON ROUGE - A fire and two bad...
Police: Multiple people killed at Colorado supermarket
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry...
BATON ROUGE - A forecast of heavy rain...
LSU basketball flat in second half, falls to Michigan in NCAA Tournament
The LSU Tiger basketball team started their 2nd...
Flash Flood Watch, heavy rain possible Tuesday through Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St....
Excessive rainfall possible starting Tuesday
Happy Monday! We are starting out dry and...
Heavy rain potential beginning Tuesday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a few clouds...
Sports
LSU basketball flat in second half, falls to Michigan in NCAA Tournament
The LSU Tiger basketball team started their 2nd Round NCAA match-up against Michigan on fire, but those flames dimmed in the second half as LSU lost...
LSU gymnastics takes second at SEC Championships
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LSU’s Kiya Johnson won the...
Tigers drop series to Mississippi State with 3-0 loss
BATON ROUGE, La. – Three Mississippi State pitchers...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages
LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against sickness and eliminated hospitalizations and deaths from the disease across all age groups in a late-stage...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
