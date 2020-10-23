Home
Smell in the air being investigated by LDEQ; officials give update Thursday
BATON ROUGE - It's one of the worst smells Carlas Williams says she's ever smelled in her life. "We don't know what it is," she...
Twins, again! What are the odds?
BATON ROUGE - It's news that's shocking eight...
Storm debris collection starts Monday in EBR
BATON ROUGE - People in East Baton Rouge...
Former Slidell pastor, Patrick Wattigny, arrested in Georgia on warrants for molestation
SLIDELL - According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the former pastor of a Slidell-area church was booked Thursday (October 22) night into a Georgia...
La. legislature ready to fight governor over COVID restrictions
BATON ROUGE – The governor’s COVID emergency order...
Ronnie Kato, accused of killing police officer and acquaintance during April crime spree, pleads 'not guilty'
BATON ROUGE - Ronnie Kato , a 36-year-old...
Scattered storms today, watching the tropics
Once again, the morning hours will be dry and the afternoon will bring some showers. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: We will start out...
More showers possible Friday ahead of weak cold front
Outside of Hurricane Delta, there has not been...
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to shatter records
The 2020 hurricane season has been nothing short...
It's 'TJ Time': Coach O names Tigers' starting QB for Saturday
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron confirmed to the media Thursday evening that Ponchatoula native TJ Finley will be the first quarterback onto...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 3 - Ryan Armwood
BATON ROUGE- Episcopal running back Ryan Armwood has...
ESPN reports Pelicans hire new head coach
NEW ORLEANS - Stan Van Gundy has been...
Health
Drug Take Back Day kicks off in attempt to alleviate increasing problems associated with addiction
BATON ROUGE - Before the emergence and spread of COVID-19, the U.S. government was hard at work in fighting another disease, a chronic illness that took...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Wednesday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
