Resident fears tree poses risk to railroad, property
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is threatening to fall, and the property owner closest to the tree in question says he's trying to remove the...
School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing....
Do you need to move your fence? Argument over servitude coming to close
DENHAM SPRINGS - A letter will soon be...
Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Florida Blvd. gas station
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a reported armed robbery at a Circle K gas station on 10770 Florida Boulevard, near Sharp Road. Details...
Video of brawl after Scotlandville football game sparks two investigations
BATON ROUGE – It’s not the score of...
Hundreds of Entergy customers without power in Bluebonnet-Highland area
BATON ROUGE - Entergy has confirmed that more...
Sunny and Cooler through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Strong high pressure continues to strengthen across our area, keeping skies sunny and conditions cooler through your Tuesday. Temperatures will...
Severe Storms likely through the day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Cloudy and...
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy...
Sports
LSU's Jacoby Stevens named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been selected as the SEC Defensive player of the week for his performance in the 36-13 win over...
Drew Brees: 'I'm going to practice this week'
NEW ORLEANS – Drew Brees plans to practice...
Bridgewater throws for 2 TDs, surging Saints top Bears 36-25
CHICAGO (AP) - Teddy Bridgewater threw for 281...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 18,...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
