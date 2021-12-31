Home
Hundreds gather for New Year's Eve in downtown despite COVID worries
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds turned out on the plaza behind City Hall in downtown for the return of the annual Red Stick Revelry New Year's Eve...
2 killed when train hits car going around crossing gate
AVENTURA, Fla. - Two people died when a...
Capital area non-profits concerned about post-holiday drop in volunteering
BATON ROUGE - This holiday season was tremendous...
A Warm and Muggy New Year's Eve: Rain Holds Off
The good news is that this is was the last 80 degree day of 2021, but....stay tuned THE FORECAST Tonight: The rain chance...
2021 becomes 3rd wettest year on record for Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge is set to close out the...
Thursday PM Forecast: Big changes on the way this weekend
The Forecast We broke yet another record high...
Report: Cincinnati's Mike Denbrock expected to become LSU's new offensive coordinator
Brian Kelly has taken his sweet time assembling his new staff and with this patience has come some great hires. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reporting...
#19 LSU gets second ranked win of the season with 68-62 win over #13 Georgia
Kim Mulkey has yet another little thing to...
SWAC releases updated COVID protocols for men's and women's basketball games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference has...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
