Home
News
Unborn child dies, driver injured after Gonzales crash
GONZALES - A two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on LA 429 east of Roddy Road resulted in the death of an unborn child and injuries to a...
Dump truck goes off-road in Central, ends up submerged in canal
CENTRAL - A dump truck landed in a...
Two people, including teenage girl, arrested after deadly New Roads shooting
NEW ROADS - Deputies arrested two people Thursday...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday PM Forecast: hotter temperatures lurk on other side of weak front
A few clouds and sprinkles associated with a weak cold front will clear the area into Friday. Lots of sunshine and above average temperatures are slated...
Thursday AM Forecast: A warm day, with a sliver of a rain chance
Aside from a spotty shower or two ahead...
Wednesday PM Forecast: weak cold front moves into Baton Rouge area late tomorrow
Even with a front moving through the region...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Chad Elzy Jr.
BATON ROUGE- The Fans' Choice Player of the Week seven is Ascension Catholic running back Chad Elzy Jr. Elzy had an explosive couple weeks on...
Defending champion LSU is No. 1 in women's preseason AP Top 25, a first in the school's history
Defending champion LSU is ranked No. 1 in...
WATCH: Brian Kelly talks LSU's win over Auburn, looks ahead to Army
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Survivor Series: Local woman uses her experience to comfort those battling breast cancer
BATON ROUGE - A llyson Bonner is a breast cancer survivor. In March of 2018, just weeks before her birthday, Allyson went to have an annual...
Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service
BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an...
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have...
Additional Links
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
2 The Pantry
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday PM Forecast: hotter temperatures lurk on other side of weak front
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days