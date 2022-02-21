Home
WATCH: Reckless driver does donuts on I-10, halts traffic
NEW ORLEANS - A driver doing donuts on I-10 brought traffic to a complete stop on the interstate Friday. The stunt was caught on video...
Child, 6, dies after mobile home fire in south Louisiana
NEW IBERIA - A child died in the...
Man allegedly shot fleeing girlfriend after beating her, stealing her truck
BATON ROUGE - A man with a history...
Monday AM Forecast: Rain will be possible every day this week
This week warmer temperatures, humidity, and afternoon showers all make a comeback. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Temperatures today...
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast this week
TODAY A warm front will move across our...
Saturday PM Forecast: Warming trend begins with rain returning next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW If you are planning on...
Sports
LSU women's hoops takes sole possession of second place in the SEC with 66-61 win over No. 17 Florida
The No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball team took over sole possession of second place in SEC going into the...
LSU baseball sweeps Maine in emphatic fashion Sunday with 21-6 win
Any thoughts of LSU baseball slowing down after...
Southeastern wins series against SIUE on walk off wild pitch
HAMMOND, La. – On a day that the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
About Us
Contests
