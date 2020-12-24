Home
Veteran gets new roof by Baton Rouge company following OYS story
BATON ROUGE - There has been an overwhelming response for a veteran in need. Help came in the form of donations, supplies, and labor after a...
Hundreds of poinsettias donated to BRG hospitals during holiday season
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge General Foundation...
Amazon extends return window, suggests tracking packages during holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's a week until Christmas...
BR General Hospital workers brighten patient's spirits with winter wonderland decorations
BATON ROUGE - While very few people would find joy in being admitted to a hospital during a pandemic, workers at one department in Baton Rouge...
South La battered by overnight rainstorms, over 12,000 without power Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Rainy weather swept through Louisiana...
Two months after hurricanes, Louisiana residents still hurting residents still hurting
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — As southwest Louisiana...
Temperatures will drop all day long, Feeling like the 30s
Join the Weather Team as we track Santa’s location tonight! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Merry Christmas Eve! Today temperatures will be very winterlike...
TORNADO WATCH issued for entire WBRZ Forecast Area until 2am
The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO...
Strong storms usher in biting cold for Christmas Eve, Day
After a line of rain and thunderstorms punches...
Zachary blows out Booker T. Washington on day 2 of Walker Christmas Classic
Zachary blows out Booker T. Washington on day two of Walker Christmas Classic.
SEC announces 2020 Football Awards, All-SEC Team
The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday (Dec. 22) its...
Jehovah-Jireh overcomes first half deficit to down Live Oak
After being down at the half, JP Ricks...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing a food distribution event specifically for residents of Scotlandville and certain parts of north Baton Rouge as part...
Law enforcement holds holiday toy drive for Baton Rouge families amid pandemic
BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officers want...
The Elvin Howard, Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Advocacy Foundation's virtual fundraiser begins Friday
BATON ROUGE - A cancer diagnosis impacts, not...
