Food bank faces rising costs and supply chain shortages ahead of Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE- The holiday season is arriving and bringing new challenges for the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Rising costs and supply chain interruptions are adding to...
Deputies: 8-year-old brought loaded gun to elementary school
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies were called to...
Pair arrested in string of Ascension burglaries, allegedly stole multiple guns
GEISMAR - Deputies arrested two people in a...
Hurricane Ida resources
Tuesday PM Forecast: above average temps versus multiple fronts
Mild conditions will continue until a cold front arrives on Thursday. We will keep them coming with at least one more crossing by early next week....
Tuesday AM Forecast: Above normal temperatures will bring 80s before the next front
The warm-up continues! Some areas may see the...
Monday PM Forecast: warmer start to the week
The story for the first half of the...
Sports
LSU Tiger hoops rallies to beat Liberty 74-58
The LSU Tiger basketball team won their third game in a row as they weathered a rough first half of play to beat Liberty 74-58 on...
WATCH: Coach O previews LSU-ULM
LSU-Texas A&M will kick off at night in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - LSU's last game of the...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
