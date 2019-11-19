Home
On Your Side
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand South came home in July to find their driveways ripped up and rock in their place. Sarah...
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped...
Flooding concerns at helm of proposed neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A Planning and Zoning meeting...
News
Google launches 'Stadia,' a streaming service for gaming
Tuesday saw the official launch of Google’s new gaming platform, Stadia. According to CNN, some have likened the new platform to Netflix in that it...
Officials to hear public input on I-10 widening project during Tuesday meeting
BATON ROUGE – Officials have scheduled a Tuesday...
Live: Democrats hold public impeachment hearings, Tuesday, Nov. 19
WASHINGTON – The House Democrats continue with public...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Highs in the 70s through Friday
A weak area of high pressure will maintain dry and tranquil weather through the middle of the week. Do expect gradually warming temperatures prior to the...
Tranquil weather pattern as we head to the holidays
Rather quiet weather will continue through the middle...
Warming Continues Into the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
After sudden departure earlier this month, LB Michael Divinity back at LSU practice Monday
BATON ROUGE - A major component in LSU's defense in the first half of the season may be back soon. On Monday, linebacker Michael Divinity...
Days, Williams lead LSU past Nicholls State 75-65
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Darius Days had...
Joe Burrow sets new single-season passing record for LSU
BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow has officially passed...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Paw Patrol Live Contest
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Paw Patrol Live Contest
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Highs in the 70s through Friday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days