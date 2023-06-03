Home
State troopers find $35K worth of stolen electronics in vehicle during traffic stop
BOSSIER CITY - A Mississippi man was pulled over by State Troopers in Bossier City for a traffic violation, but then was arrested when troopers saw...
Southeastern hires Bobby Barbier as next head baseball coach
HAMMOND - Southeastern has hired rival Northwestern State...
Proposed bill aims get rid of parole for 'dangerous offenders'
BATON ROUGE- Legislators and law enforcement continue to...
Saturday Forecast: A Fast Warm Up Then Showers Later
The heat index will be a real factor today as the heat and humidity are in full effect THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here....
Friday PM Forecast: no surprise, rather warm first weekend of June
Into the first weekend of June, expect warmth...
Friday AM Forecast: Keeping the heat for the weekend
Outdoor conditions will be perfect for any weekend...
Sports
Southeastern hires Bobby Barbier as next head baseball coach
HAMMOND - Southeastern has hired rival Northwestern State head coach Bobby Barbier as the Lions next head man. Barbier will become Southeastern's 20th head coach in...
Former LSU softball assistant Lindsay Leftwich tabbed new head coach at NC State
RALEIGH – Veteran coach Lindsay Leftwich has been...
Paul Skenes' complete game propels LSU to regional opening win against Tulane, 7-2
BATON ROUGE, La. – In one of the...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Saturday Forecast: A Fast Warm Up Then Showers Later
