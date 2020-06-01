Home
On Your Side
Baby finally approved for life-saving drug, 2 months before deadline
BATON ROUGE - A family that's been fighting for access to a potentially life-saving drug received word that their access has been granted. Axel Dennis...
Don't be too quick to toss that junk mail - millions of stimulus payments mailed in form of debit cards
BATON ROUGE - Don't be too quick to...
Woman receives someone else's stimulus money, wants to return to right person
BATON ROUGE - As some people are still...
News
Tropical storm kills 17 in El Salvador and Guatemala
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador...
Bars, other businesses can open Friday in much of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel...
Baby finally approved for life-saving drug, 2 months before deadline
BATON ROUGE - A family that's been fighting...
Weather
Tropical Depression 3 develops, Gulf Coast watching
Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the Bay of Campeche off of the southern Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to spin in place...
The Central American Gyre and tropical formation
As we closely monitor what is expected to...
Eyes south as hurricane season officially begins today
Warm conditions will carry into the first week...
Sports
The story behind Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
BATON ROUGE- Recruiting is one of the more fickle aspects of high school athletics. This time last year, no one was talking about Scotlandville's Jah'von...
NCAA offers plan to bring athletes back to campus
The NCAA released a long and detailed plan...
Saints announce preseason schedule
NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints announced their...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, June 1, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Thursday, May...
Videos
Community
First prize deadline for a 2020 St. Jude Dream Home ticket is this week
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. The Dream Home is valued at $725,000....
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
About Us
Contests
