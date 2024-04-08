Home
Gonzales teen arrested for breaking into, stealing from Labadieville church buildings
LABADIEVILLE — A Gonzales teenager was arrested for reportedly burglarizing the grounds of St. Philomena Catholic Church. The teenager, 13, was charged with two counts...
Blind, low-vision students able to experience solar eclipse through sound thanks to unique machine
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
Deputies searching for man who attempted to rob Boat City USA in Hammond
HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a man...
Sunday PM Forecast: Thunderstorms possible through the middle of the week
Starting tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Those rain chances decrease on Tuesday, before widespread showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Tonight & Tomorrow:...
Sunday AM Forecast: Dry pattern coming to an end
While we have been dry the last several...
Saturday PM Forecast: Clouds continue to build, storm chances follow
Cloud cover continues to build through the remainder...
Sports
South Carolina finishes off perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75
CLEVELAND (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina completed their perfect season, ending Caitlin Clark’s historic college career with an 87-75 win over Iowa in the...
Down to last strike, LSU softball comes back to beat Florida
GAINESVILLE, Florida - The LSU softball team outlasted...
Big Guys No Ties: Anthem, Angel Reese Going Pro and Hailey Van Lith Transfer
Watch Big Guys No Ties with Michael Cauble...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 5, 2024.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Thunderstorms possible through the middle of the week
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
