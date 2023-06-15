Home
News
Louisiana joins 40 other states tracking rape kits
BATON ROUGE - Rape survivors will soon be kept in the know because of a law that guarantees they be told what is happening with a...
Preventative vet care in East Baton Rouge Parish now more affordable under revised ordinance
BATON ROUGE- Getting a pet vaccinated or neutered...
Police investigating fatal shooting at North Sherwood Forest BREC park
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a...
Weather
Wednesday PM Forecast: triple digit heat indices next several afternoons
A *HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect for all of southeast Louisiana on Thursday and will likely be extended over the next several days. Heat index values...
Wednesday AM Forecast: HEAT ADVISORY today and more are likely this week
Heat on repeat for the next couple of...
HEAT ADVISORY across the WBRZ viewing area
The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT...
Sports
SEC announces 2024 LSU football opponents
BATON ROUGE - The 2023 season is still months away, but LSU now knows who it will play as it takes aim at a league title...
LSU-Tennessee the hottest ticket in Omaha this weekend, and it's not even close
OMAHA, Neb. - LSU fans making the trip...
WATCH: Tigers sent off to Omaha for first College World Series since 2017
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning, LSU Baseball was...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
