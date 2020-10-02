Home
On Your Side
Fence company owner apologizes, plans to answer to warrants
WALKER - A businessman wanted by the law tells 2 On Your Side that the coronavirus is to blame for his troubles. William Bozarth is...
Neighborhood feuding with apartment over trash, want it gone
BATON ROUGE - A couple of dumpsters in...
Fence company makes good on project following On Your Side report, other customers still waiting
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
News
White House: Vice President tests negative for COVID, 'remains in good heath'
As of 7 a.m. Friday, the White House announced that Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for COVID-19 and 'remain in...
Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, offers sincere support to President Trump
As of 5:15 a.m., Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Guests of Louisiana's haunted houses required to mask up, social distance
BATON ROUGE - For many in Louisiana's capital...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Pleasant weekend ahead, Eyes on the Caribbean
Clear, calm, and beautiful weather conditions continue! THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: After starting in the 50s this morning, we will be heating into...
Fronts keeping area cool, shielded from tropical disturbances
Ahead of a reinforcing front, Thursday afternoon temperatures...
October hurricanes and Louisiana
We are officially past the peak of the...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fantasy football week 4 preview with Who2Start's Darin Tietgen
BATON ROUGE - Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com joined Sports 2's Reggie Chatman to preview week 4 in fantasy football. When asked about the New Orleans...
UL-Lafayette football game at Appalachian State postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette...
Lakers grab early lead in NBA Finals
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- LeBron James finally...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BR General encourages screenings, self-care during Breast Cancer Awareness month
BATON ROUGE - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and as the second most common cancer among women in the United States, health experts say it's...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
Additional Links
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Calendar
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Search
SEARCH
53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Pleasant weekend ahead, Eyes on the Caribbean
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days