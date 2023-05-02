Home
15 years after mysterious disappearance of Barbara Blount, Sheriff's Office says new information can lead to answers
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard took to Facebook Tuesday to say the investigation into a 15-year-old missing persons case may finally have a lead....
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Southeastern 10-0 in 7 innings
HAMMOND - LSU baseball's trip to Hammond was...
Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities near Houston say...
Inside The Weather: Sun Safety and the U.V. Index
We know that ultraviolet rays from the sun increase the risk for skin cancer, but how quickly, and what about cloudy days? Storm Station Chief Meteorologist...
Tuesday PM Forecast: steady climb on thermometers as expected in May
Tranquil weather will continue through Thursday. The main...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures are heating up
Temperatures are on a steady climb this week....
No. 1 LSU baseball beats Southeastern 10-0 in 7 innings
HAMMOND - LSU baseball's trip to Hammond was successful as the Tigers won their first mid-week game in three weeks. LSU beat Southeastern 10-0 in 7...
LSU and Southeastern baseball game pulled from ESPN+ due to technical issues
HAMMOND - The LSU and Southeastern baseball game...
Former LSU Tiger coach takes athletic director job in Ohio
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OHIO – Former LSU Tiger football...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 28, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
