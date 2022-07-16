Home
Prairieville gym owner wins ESPY award
PRAIRIEVILLE - Mother, gym owner, personal trainer and body builder, Brandi Leblanc, added a new title to her list Friday evening — 104.5 ESPN Honorary ESPY...
Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida...
Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care
A sexual assault survivor chooses sterilization so that...
Saturday PM Forecast: Tomorrow will be a near repeat of today
Summertime pattern is locked in for the workweek. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Tonight & Tomorrow : S aturday night plans will...
Saturday AM Forecast: No total washouts forecasted for this weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe...
Friday PM Forecast: Clearing skies and much drier
Hot and dry for the weekend. THE...
Sports
Sports2-a-Days: Madison Prep Chargers
BATON ROUGE - The Madison Prep Chargers have gotten accustomed to winning the past few years, having 10 or more wins in each of their last...
LSU women's basketball assistant coach Bob Starkey looking to enhance the program's trajectory
BATON ROUGE - An unsung coaching legend will...
McMahon expects LSU guard Adam Miller back on the court in coming weeks
BATON ROUGE - What a first four months...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
