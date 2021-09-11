Home
Generator caused massive house fire early Friday
DULAC - A massive fire destroyed an entire home in Dulac and investigators believe a generator started the blaze. WWL reported the Grand Caillou Fire...
Over ten percent of DEMCO customers across the state still without power
DEMCO said Saturday that 89 percent of customers...
Man shot to death after allegedly creeping around Houston home
HOUSTON - A man was shot to death...
Sunday Forecast: Showers and Thunderstorms Return
Rain chances return for Sunday. THE FORECAST Saturday Night, Sunday & Sunday Night: Expect the clear skies on Saturday night to quickly fill with...
Thursday PM Forecast: drier conditions through Saturday
The coolest temperatures since late May are anticipated...
Thursday AM Forecast: The humidity is already dropping
Beautiful weekend weather is ahead of us! ...
LSU Athletics taking donations for victims of Hurricane Ida
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics will be accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida on Sunday. Donations will be collected at the Rouses on Burbank...
High School Football Scores - Week 2
PREP FOOTBALL - WEEK 2 Abbeville 18, Central...
LSU board votes to name PMAC court after Coach Dale Brown
The LSU Board of Supervisors voted Friday to...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
