Medicaid billing currently unavailable for some professional counselors
BATON ROUGE - There's been a change to Medicaid and it could be affecting your school-aged children. Earlier this year, the Louisiana Department of Health...
Homeowner with sinkhole on city-parish repair list since early 2018
BATON ROUGE - There's a large sinkhole out...
Leaky meter fixed months after leak started
BATON ROUGE - A water meter that's been...
Deputies looking for construction vehicle stolen from worksite in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for whoever absconded with a large piece of construction equipment in Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish says the theft...
South Flannery Road bridge repair started Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - A nuisance bridge closure is...
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday commute
Area split on rain chances
The local area is caught between tropical moisture to the southwest and dry air to the northeast. This makes the forecast a bit tricky, creating a...
Baton Rouge area facing hottest September on record
With high temperatures eclipsing 90 degrees every day...
Shot at some tropical showers on Monday
A disturbance moving across the northwest Gulf of...
Southern gets 1st win, wallops NAIA's Edward Waters 61-0
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - After opening a promising season with back-to-back losses at McNeese State and Memphis, Southern walloped NAIA member Edward Waters College, 61-0...
Despite slow start, No. 4 LSU rallies for huge win over Northwestern State
BATON ROUGE - Joe Burrow completed 21 of...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
As Isaiah Jones prepared for his first start...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September 16, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for September...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
