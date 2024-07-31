Home
School's nearly back in session: a full list of when classes start for each district
Students around the capital area are preparing to start school in just a few days. Here is a full list of each district's first day of...
Capital region is hosting a variety of back to school events; click to learn more
If you missed WBRZ's Stuff the Bus event...
Arrest warrant issued for teen who removed ankle monitor while on furlough from detention center
BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was issued...
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. At landfall, the hurricane was at Category 1 strength with peak winds at 80...
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on...
Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2024 season
UPDATE - 10 a.m. Sunday : Beryl has...
Brian Kelly speaks to Baton Rouge Rotary Club ahead of LSU's September debut against USC in Las Vegas
BATON ROUGE — LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly spoke at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday about a month out from the Tigers'...
Team USA earns 'redemption' by powering to Olympic gold in women's gymnastics
PARIS (AP) — “The Redemption Tour” ended in...
William Schmidt talks to WBRZ about decision to forgo MLB Draft and pitch at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Former Catholic High School pitcher...
Tuesday's Health Report: Mental health experts share what parents can do to prep kids going back to school
BATON ROUGE — The start of a new school year can be challenging for some students, and experts say preparing for it now can help. ...
Friday's Health Report: Lifestyle changes can help prevent cancer
BATON ROUGE — Nearly half of cancer deaths...
Wednesday's Health Report: Infectious disease specialists shares tips to stay safe during listeria outbreak
BATON ROUGE — Two people have died and...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
