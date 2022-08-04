Home
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said they did...
Evictions dismissed; tenants say maintenance issues go unaddressed in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A landlord in Tigerland got...
Workers making progress on University Lakes cleaning project
BATON ROUGE - Crews were busy working on...
Thursday PM Forecast: showers continue, flood risk a bit next lower next two days
The showers and thunderstorms followed a more typical schedule on Thursday—with primarily afternoon activity. Again, some storms dumped a couple of inches leading to street and...
NOAA maintains above average hurricane season outlook
Tropical experts with the National Hurricane Center maintain...
Thursday AM Forecast: The risk for flooding continues
Could we see a repeat of yesterday? ...
Dolphins owner suspended for tampering with Sean Payton, Tom Brady
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton...
AP sources: NFL suspends Browns QB Deshaun Watson 6 games
The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson...
LSU baseball announces signing of five transfers
BATON ROUGE - The Portal King makes it...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday PM Forecast: showers continue, flood risk a bit next lower next two days
