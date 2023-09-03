Home
News
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigating 1 death
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a muddy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck...
Diesel spill at gas station causes mess at Baton Rouge intersection
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters spent part...
3 injured in nightclub shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Police say three people were...
Weather
Sunday PM Forecast: Scattered rain coverage tomorrow, drier conditions by middle of week
Scattered rain coverage will be possible tomorrow as the atmosphere moistens and becomes more unstable. Drier conditions with lower humidity will then take place starting on...
Sunday AM Forecast: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms today and tomorrow, drier by middle of week
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible today with a...
Saturday PM Forecast: Isolated showers tomorrow will give way to potentially greater rain coverage by Monday
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow afternoon and...
Sports
Tigers arrive at Camping World Stadium for showdown with FSU
ORLANDO - The LSU Tigers have arrived at Camping World Stadium in advance of their prime-time season-opening football game against the Florida State University Seminoles. ...
Halftime: LSU leading Florida State at 17-14
ORLANDO - The 2023 football season has kicked...
Southern Jags lose to Alabama State 14-10 in season opener
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Southern Jaguars lost their...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, August 28, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
About Us
85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Scattered rain coverage tomorrow, drier conditions by middle of week
