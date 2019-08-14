Home
On Your Side
Confirmed: Chemicals found in groundwater in Ascension neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - A dumping site in Ascension Parish thought to have been cleaned up years ago is still contaminated. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality...
City-parish won't pick up bulky trash at apartments anymore
BATON ROUGE - Landlords and apartment building owners...
Light pole falls from base, smashes onto moving car along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A woman driving down the...
News
Officials oppose sheltering unaccompanied migrant children in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Officials in Washington, D.C. say they don't support the federal government's plan to house unaccompanied migrant children there. Multiple outlets are reporting...
Flooded Mississippi a threat as hurricane season heats up
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The river that drains...
Man accused of attacking comedian Andy Dick in New Orleans arrested
NEW ORLEANS - The man accused of punching...
Strong storms to cut down afternoon heat
The above average heat will be halted by showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Standard August weather should be restored for the end of the week. ...
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baton Rouge area
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued an...
Heat advisory extended into Tuesday evening
*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area....
Sports
Saints using joint practice with Chargers as opportunity for intense game like situations
The New Orleans Saints will have two full days of practice with their next preseason opponent the Los Angeles Chargers. Since the starters, like Drew Brees,...
With Burrow Out, Defense Dominates in First LSU Scrimmage
BATON ROUGE – LSU made big plays on...
Saints fall in preseason game #1 vs. Vikings
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints couldn't...
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August 13, 2019.
Monday's health report
Health report for Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
