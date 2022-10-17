Home
Over-the-counter hearing aids available in US for fist time
For the first time, hearing aids are available for purchase over the counter at retailers across the United States. Starting Monday, under a historic ruling...
One dead after stabbing on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police say one person was...
Postal worker holdup in Detroit leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
DETROIT (AP) — Thieves are using cloned key...
Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front
A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Sunday PM Forecast: Cold front moving in tonight, some AM showers tomorrow
Much needed changes coming to the area overnight....
Sunday AM Forecast: Patchy fog this morning will break up as the sun begins to rise
Some areas seeing reduced visibility, this will also...
Sports
Bengals beat Saints in Burrow's Superdome homecoming, 30-26
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints fall to the Bengals 30-26 in Joe Burrow's Superdome homecoming. The Bengals' Trent Taylor fumbled the punt, and the Saints...
Tennessee asking for donations after fans took down goal posts, threw them in the river after beating Alabama
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - After a long-awaited win against...
Joe Burrow enters the Superdome in Ja'Marr Chase's LSU National Championship jersey
NEW ORLEANS - LSU Legend Joe Burrow is...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
