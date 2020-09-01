Home
Property tax assessment to be adjusted for homeowner concerned over huge increase
BATON ROUGE - As residents living in East Baton Rouge Parish continue to receive their property tax reassessments in the mail, they're learning more about the...
Fencing company makes good on customer's deposit a year later
BATON ROUGE - A woman went through a...
Thief steals generator from carport before Laura
BATON ROUGE - A generator was stolen from...
News
Woman dies attempting to save child at beach
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (AP) — A Tennessee woman died Saturday at an Alabama beach after she and other beach-goers attempted to form a human chain to...
White House tours to resume next weeknd
WASHINGTON D.C. - The threat of novel coronavirus...
Magnitude-6.8 earthquake strikes coast of northern Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile - A strong earthquake with a...
Tropical Storm Nana named in the Caribbean Sea
Tropical Storm Nana, previously Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, has formed in the Caribbean Sea. The maximum wind speeds are 50mph and it is moving west at...
Intense humidity and triple digit heat
Tuesday humidity levels are bringing out the angry...
Less rain means little relief
A pattern switch is underway. The tropics are...
New Orleans Pelican Brandon Ingram wins Most Improved Player in NBA
NEW ORLEANS – Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the NBA's Most Improved Player for the 2019-20 season. Ingram was informed of the honor...
LSU football has second star player opt out in as many days
The LSU Tiger football team continues to lose...
State Attorney General jumps in on high school football debate
The hotly debated issue of when and how...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Videos
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
