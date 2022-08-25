Home
LSU hoping to drive energy innovation with recent investment from oil giant
BATON ROUGE - Thanks to a nearly $30 million investment from Shell, LSU will drive lower carbon emissions with the help of two additional facilities. ...
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives 40-ton donation after WBRZ report on critical need
BATON ROUGE - A local food bank received...
Police investigating overnight shooting on Convention St.; one in serious condition
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported...
Thursday AM Forecast: Flood Watch expanded into EBR
The Flood Watch is back today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: The Flood Watch has been reissued today for...
Wednesday PM Forecast: rain stays in forecast but no washouts on tap
There will be a good chance of rain...
FLOOD WATCH for parts of WBRZ Viewing Area through Wednesday evening
A *FLOOD WATCH* has been issued for East...
Sports
The Fleur-De-Lis: Roster Moves, Joint Practice in Green Bay, and Preseason Week 2
The New Orleans Saints were in Green Bay this week for joint practice sessions and the preseason week 2 game against the Packers. Ahead of the...
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
BATON ROUGE- Before the scrimmage Coach Dooley raved...
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
BATON ROUGE - Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
