Power restored after outage knocked out service for thousands of customers; dump truck reportedly took down equipment
UPDATE: Power was restored to the area at 9:00 a.m. Monday. ### BATON ROUGE - Thousands are without power near Nicholson and Burbank Drives...
Southern University celebrates 80th annual Livestock Show this week
BATON ROUGE - Southern University is hosting its...
LIVE UPDATES: Monday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Monday AM Forecast: Warm and windy today with rain coming in later this week
Keep an eye on the forecast this week. We could see some stronger storms before the weekend gets here. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news...
Sunday PM Forecast: Now four straight days of record heat... just how long will this continue
Temperatures will not be cooling down anytime soon....
Sunday AM Forecast: Temperatures will be staying HOT heading into the start of the workweek
After a three day stretch of record breaking...
No. 1 LSU baseball wins the Round Rock Classic, beats Sam Houston 16-4 in game 3
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The LSU baseball team bounces back after their first loss of the season on Sunday. The Tiger bats were on fire, having...
No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Mississippi State 74-59 on Senior Day
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers celebrated Senior Day...
LSU basketball loses to Ole Miss 82-69
OXFORD, Miss. - LSU basketball lost in the...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
