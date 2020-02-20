Home
On Your Side
Coach drives team in U-Haul cargo van across state line, parents outraged
BATON ROUGE - Some parents contacted 2 On Your Side when they say their children and the rest of their traveling basketball team was driven to...
Private drive maintenance falls by the wayside, up to property owners to fix
BATON ROUGE - A private drive between duplexes...
Injured police officer struggling with late worker's comp payments
ZACHARY - Injured Baton Rouge police officer Rickey...
News
Man pretends to be intoxicated, attempts to steal goats
FREDERICKSBURG, VA- A Virginia man held a suspect attempting to steal goats from his farm at gunpoint until authorities could arrive to make an arrest. ...
Idaho mom arrested in Hawaii, her children missing for 5 months and counting
KAUA'I, HI- An Idaho mother was arrested in...
Multiple East Feliciana schools closed over flu outbreak
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - The school week came...
Rainy Thursday prior to stretch of nice weather
One final gray day is expected before more pleasant conditions. Get the jackets ready for some chilly mornings. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Thursday...
Scattered showers turning into widespread rain
The gray, dreary pattern will continue for two...
EACHUS: flash flood warning changes a step, not a solution
FLASH FLOOD WARNING! (But, you don’t have to...
Sports
Coach O leads off SEC Media Days in mid-July
The SEC set the dates and speakers for the start of the college football season and once against LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will lead off...
Brusly's Tyler Theriot handcuffs Tigers to help Nicholls earn win
THIBODAUX - The LSU Tiger bats never got...
LSU baseball slugs their way past Southern
BATON ROUGE - After losing to Southern in...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
Tickets on sale Tuesday for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home. Watch WBRZ News 2 throughout the day Tuesday to purchase...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
This Sunday: Krewe of Mutts Parade
This Sunday, February 9, Mardi Gras Downtown 2020...
Rainy Thursday prior to stretch of nice weather
