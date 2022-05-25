Home
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries urging boaters to stay safe ahead of Memorial Day weekend
BATON ROUGE - Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times on the water, especially in Louisiana. This year, with rising gas prices, an...
Wednesday's storm snaps trees and takes down powerlines in Pointe Coupee Parish
BATCHELOR - Heavy winds and rain took down...
Baton Rouge schools to add more security to prevent school shootings
BATON ROUGE- Just one state away in Uvalde,...
Wednesday PM Forecast: Flood Watch remains, last round of storms overnight
After one final push of rain and thunderstorms overnight, a much quieter pattern will emerge into the Memorial Day Weekend. Some uncharacteristically low humidity is expected!...
Tuesday PM Forecast: cold front to deliver another drench, then drier air
While many locations have already received 2 to...
NOAA predicting above average tropical activity for the 7th consecutive year
With a little more than one week before...
Saints finalize preseason schedule with one home game for 2022 season
The New Orleans Saints finalized their preseason schedule for the 2022 season that includes just one home game during the tune-up process. ...
LSU baseball game at SEC Tournament pushed further back into Thursday
The schedule at the SEC Baseball Tournament in...
LSU baseball first SEC tournament game pushed back to Thursday
HOOVER, ALABAMA - The LSU baseball team has...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
