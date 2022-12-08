Home
Griner for Bout: WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor...
Officials: Person found dead in bushes off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead...
Thursday AM Forecast: Changes start this weekend
Rain will be moving in over the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Visibility will be low through about...
Cool air for Christmas? Carl Rossby might be your Santa Claus
‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through...
Wednesday PM Forecast: more fog and warmth
A *DENSE FOG ADVISORY* will be in effect...
Sports
LSU Tiger freshmen earn All-America honors
BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s highly-touted freshman class have been named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Team, the news organization announced on...
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announces he's returning for senior season
Via his Twitter, LSU junior wide receiver Kayshon...
Lindsey Scott Jr. named Walter Payton Award Finalist
Zachary native and Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
