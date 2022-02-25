Home
Police investigating shooting at gas station along Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police gathered outside a gas station on Scenic Highway to investigate a shooting that left someone seriously hurt Friday morning. Around 8...
AP Source: Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for high court
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday...
'It's not just some faraway country': former service member recounts time in Ukraine as invasion continues
BATON ROUGE - Sounds of air raid sirens...
Friday AM Forecast: Cold front bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend
Friday is off to a rainy start, but the weekend is looking mostly dry. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight:...
Thursday PM Forecast: cold front moving through tonight
One more record high temperature occurred at Baton...
Has Baton Rouge had its last freeze this season?
Many have asked the question over the last...
Sports
LSU women's basketball wins 7th game in a row, beats Alabama on Senior Night
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team wins their 7th game in a row, beating Alabama 58-50 on Senior Night. The Tigers are now 15-0...
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and motivation
BATON ROUGE - Buckets, hoops, and goals. Point...
LSU hoops falls to Kentucky 71 to 66
The LSU hoops team has now lost eight...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
