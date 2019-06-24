Home
On Your Side
Flooding worries circle around Dawson Creek, federal funding could help
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood along Acadian Thruway, near I-10 and Dawson Creek, is tired of flooding. The most recent storm on June 6, 2019, was...
Mobile home dealer not delivering on promises
DENHAM SPRINGS - A mobile home dealer in...
Republic Services to address flood of complaints over missed trash pick-ups
UPDATE: Republic Services announced Tuesday it will hold...
News
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Someone in Baton Rouge is about to be a whole lot richer. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced Monday that a Powerball ticket...
Snake on a mailbox halts mail delivery until it's relocated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Postal Service Creed...
Man arrested after stealing police cruiser, biting officer
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man...
Mars Curiosity Rover Detects Huge Amounts of Methane
NASA’s Curiosity Rover measured the highest amount of methane gas ever detected at the surface of Mars. The reading, of about 21 parts per billion, was...
Morning rain and storms to slacken by afternoon
Strong thunderstorms rolled through the area on Monday...
Showers and Storms Push in Monday Morning
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Spotty...
Sports
Pelicans draft Zion Williamson first overall in the NBA Draft
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson is a 6'7" 285 lb....
Drew Brees nominated for two Espy awards
NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Drew Brees is...
Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two people familiar with...
Investigations
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June 21, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
