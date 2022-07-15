Home
Work to widen Ward Creek stalled by slow FEMA application process
BATON ROUGE - Exactly one year and one day after the City-Parish announced a plan to widen Ward Creek at a particular choke point under a...
Deputies searching for missing Lafourche Parish man
BAYOU BLUE - Deputies are asking for the...
Louisiana man, 26, gets 70 years for 2020 crossbow slaying
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 26-year-old Louisiana man...
Hurricane Ida resources
Thursday PM Forecast: Rain expected to fizzle out into the evening hours
Radar is beginning to get active across the Capital Area, some showers could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, or frequent lightning. THE FORECAST Stream...
Thursday AM Forecast: Afternoon downpours will be back today, but not everyone will see them.
Heavy downpours still in the forecast, but we...
Wednesday PM Forecast: a rinse and repeat summer forecast
Lawns and gardens should be able to stay...
Sports2-a-Days: McKinley Panthers
After a rough 2021, McKinley not only made the necessary hire in the offseason by promoting defensive coordinator Ron Allen to head coach but a historic...
Kayshon Boutte continues the LSU No. 7 tradition
BATON ROUGE - The legend of the 7...
Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors
St. Michael second year head coach Zach Leger...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Thursday PM Forecast: Rain expected to fizzle out into the evening hours
