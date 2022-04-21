Home
Sixth man arrested in Donaldsonville shooting that left one in critical condition
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested following a shooting that left one in critical condition nearly two weeks ago. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested...
Deputies arrest 2 more accused of hiding woman's body in plastic container
PRAIRIEVILLE - Two more people are facing charges...
Louisiana governor: Trans girls sports bill is unnecessary
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel...
