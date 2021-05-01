Home
On Your Side
EBR finds more than 1,000 flood-damaged homes out of federal compliance, parish seeking solutions
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge has designated more than 1,000 homes damaged in the 2016 flood that will need to be elevated to fall into...
Repeat flood properties to be bought out soon after Metro Council approves FEMA grant
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Metro Council Wednesday...
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood
UPDATE: The parish government announced Thursday that it...
News
English city trying to deal with massive fatberg clogging the sewer system
LONDON - A fatberg weighing more than 300 tons is clogging the sewer system, expected to be stuck in place for weeks. The fatberg, a...
'Plus-size' boy band in China seeks to inspire fans
BEIJING (AP) — Gathered in a practice room,...
Business owners try to fill jobs at a Saturday joint vaccination and job fair event
BATON ROUGE - Employers are now dealing with...
Weather
Strong storms possible Sunday, Flash Flood Watch in place
Rest of Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy with a chance for isolated showers. These will not amount to much, so your evening plans will be good...
Tropical funnels spotted in south Louisiana
Residents across south Louisiana today tweeted images of...
A few showers for Friday, Stronger storms on Sunday
A few showers will be around for your...
Sports
Brusly baseball makes it interesting but holds off a late Jennings rally to advance to third round
After winning game one of their best of three series, Brusly baseball needed extra innings to take down Jennings and advance to the state quarterfinal found....
Saints select Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo in the third round of the NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints have found someone to...
LSU baseball will play double-header on Saturday, loses game 1 7-0 to Arkansas
LSU baseball will play two games against Arkansas...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 30, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital announces expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — St. Jude Children’s Research...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
