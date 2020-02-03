Home
On Your Side
Slow grant process continues for flood victims
GONZALES - A frustrated homeowner in Ascension Parish says he's tired of waiting for answers when it comes to whether his house is going to be...
Buyouts continue following 2016 flood
ZACHARY - Restore Louisiana's Solution 4 Buyout Program...
Flu numbers remain high across the board
BATON ROUGE - The CDC continues to report...
News
Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck train in St. James Parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - St. James Sheriff deputies are investigating an accident where a pedestrian was struck by a train, Monday evening in Convent. According...
Super Bowl betting brings big business to sports books
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Business was brisk...
1st US patient with new virus leaves hospital, is recovering
SEATTLE (AP) — The man who became the...
Weather
Mild ahead of a mid-week cold front
A strong area of high pressure responsible for a dry and mild Sunday and Monday will exit the area to the southeast by Tuesday. An incoming...
Warm conditions extend into the workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds...
Warmer conditions and sunshine to round out weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear...
Sports
What'd He Say? : Will Wade Previews Vanderbilt game on Wednesday
Baton Rouge - The 18th ranked LSU Tiger basketball team will take to the court against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night in Nashville. LSU has won ten...
LSU gets 4th Ranked Win in Season Sweep of Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE, La. —The LSU Women’s Basketball team...
Southern sweeps Alcorn in doubleheader
BATON ROUGE- In a doubleheader in the F.G...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday Health Report
Watch the "2 Your Health" report for Jan....
Videos
Community
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
