Attorney pleads guilty to juvenile sex crimes
ST. FRANCISVILLE – A former politician pleaded guilty last week to two counts of indecency involving juveniles. David Opperman was arrested in December 2020 on...
Man sent to federal prison for stealing over $50K from elderly veteran
BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to...
Louisiana college student missing after out-of-state rafting accident
EMMETT, Idaho - An LSU Eunice student is...
Monday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory Issued for South Louisiana
Heat Advisory Day 2! Be sure to practice good sun and heat safety. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. *HEAT ADVISORY* for...
Sunday PM Forecast: Heat Advisory extended, Air Quality Alert day for Monday
Heat Advisory extended and air quality alert day....
Sunday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect for Capital Area
Heat Advisory issued for today until 7 p.m....
Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot wins 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship
AVONDALE - Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot won the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship for golf. Berthelot won his first championship 11 years ago to the...
BREC hosts basketball clinic for special needs children, invites local stars to mentor for the day
BATON ROUGE - BREC hosted a basketball clinic...
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
NEW ORLEANS - There has been a lot...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report from Friday, June 10, 2022.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report from Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
