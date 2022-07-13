Home
2-year-old's body found in trash can; mother and boyfriend could face death penalty
HOUMA - A 2-year-old boy was killed Tuesday and officers found his body in a trash can before arresting his mother and her boyfriend for murder....
2une In has the latest on mosquito abatement innovations: drones, helicopters, and more
BATON ROUGE - With concerns about West Nile...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Surging prices for gas, food...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Scattered afternoon storms continue through the weekend
A few more showers and storms in the map this afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Before any rain...
Tuesday PM Forecast: get used to scattered afternoon storms
Many of the next several days will see...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory even with rain in the forecast
A Heat Advisory has been issued for excessive...
Sports2-a-Days: Istrouma Indians
The majority of Istrouma's squad in 2021 was made of sophomores and guys with little to no experience. But now those sophomores are well seasoned juniors...
LSU football lands local running back Kaleb Jackson from Liberty
The LSU Tiger football team continues its' red...
Sports2-A-Days: Dutchtown Griffins
The Dutchtown Griffins are loaded on defense, but...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
